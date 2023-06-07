News & Insights

Commodities

BAE Systems may sell Air Astana stake during IPO - Kazakh sovereign fund

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 07, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ASTANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L may sell its stake in Kazakh flagship carrier Air Astana during the initial public offering which is expected to happen in the first half of next year, a Kazakh sovereign fund executive said on Wednesday.

BAE Systems has a 49% stake in the company and Kazakhstan is in talks with an "anchor investor" who could take over much of that stake, Samruk Kazyna managing director Yernar Zhanadil told a conference.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.