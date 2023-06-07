BAE Systems may sell Air Astana stake during IPO - Kazakh sovereign fund

ASTANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L may sell its stake in Kazakh flagship carrier Air Astana during the initial public offering which is expected to happen in the first half of next year, a Kazakh sovereign fund executive said on Wednesday.

BAE Systems has a 49% stake in the company and Kazakhstan is in talks with an "anchor investor" who could take over much of that stake, Samruk Kazyna managing director Yernar Zhanadil told a conference.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.