BAE Systems Inks Contract To Supply Eight Bofors 40Mk4 Naval Guns For Dutch And Belgian Navies

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced Friday it has signed a contract with the Dutch Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT) for eight Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems for the Royal Netherlands and Belgian Navies. The new naval gun capabilities bring advanced firepower to two European Navy allies.

The contract is part of the anti-submarine warfare frigates program - a joint venture between the Netherlands and Belgian Navies - and provides both countries with two frigates each and two naval gun systems per frigate.

The contract includes installation, training, documentation, spares and tools with an option for BAE Systems' 3P programmable ammunition and additional guns for training purposes. The first gun is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The Bofors 40Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft and anti-surface warfare operations. It can switch seamlessly among ammunition types, which delivers versatile targeting of air, land and sea-based threats.

