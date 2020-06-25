BAE Systems impacted by COVID-19 disruption, expects strong H2 recovery

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems on Thursday said first-half profit would be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but its second-half performance would be much stronger as its business returns to "full operational tempo".

BAE, which makes Typhoon fighter jets, said that demand for its defence equipment and services, which accounts for 90% of group revenues, remained strong but some manufacturing lines had been affected by disruption linked to the pandemic.

In its smaller non-defence units, the company said that its businesses that provide electronic systems to commercial aircraft and for other transport would be hit by weaker demand. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout) ((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: BAE SYSTEMS OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

