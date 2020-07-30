Markets

BAE Systems H1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020 that amounted to £559 million from £817 million last year.

Underlying earnings, 2019 excluding the one-off tax benefit, totaled £595 million or 18.7p per share compared to £696 million or 21.9p per share a year ago.

Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders, on IFRS basis, declined to £532 million or 16.7p per share from £795 million or 25.0p per share in the previous year.

Sales in the first half increased to £9.9 billion from £9.4 billion last year, up 4% on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of acquisitions. Revenue increased to £9.18 billion from £8.67 billion generated in the prior year period.

