BAE Systems guides to lower earnings, restarts dividend

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.Lsaid 2020 earnings would fall due to COVID-19 disruption but a speedy operational recovery from the pandemic meant it was confident on the second-half of the year and would restart dividend payments.

The maker of Typhoon fighter jets, combat vehicles, warfare ships and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines, said annual earnings per share would be a mid-single digit percentage lower than last year's result of 45.8 pence.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said demand for BAE's capabilities remained high and he expected a good second half, assuming no significant resurgence of the pandemic.

The company on Thursday reinstated its dividend at a time when many other UK companies have axed payouts. It said for the year ended December 2019, a payment it deferred in April, it would pay 13.8 pence per share, plus an interim dividend of 9.4 pence per share.

In the first half of the year, the pandemic hurt BAE's performance. It posted a 15% drop in underlying earnings per share to 18.7 pence for the period.

The result was impacted by the cost of disruption and new working practices as well as falling demand for the products and services it sells to commercial customers in the aviation, transport and cyber security markets.

