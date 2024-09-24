BAE Systems Gets $19 Mln Contract From US Navy

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems Tuesday announced that it has received a $19 million contract from the U.S. Navy to design and implement UPX-24 target data processor capabilities into a single digital interrogator Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) solution.

The upgraded IFF digital interrogator (DI) will optimize data collection and processing to provide time-critical insights and enhance decision making for the maritime fleet. "This is a collaborative effort with our customer to bring the Navy's UPX-24 target data processor functions into our digital interrogator systems," said Donna Linke-Klein, director of Tactical Systems at BAE Systems. "Going from two separate hardware sets on a shipboard platform to a single consolidated solution allows for reduced obsolescence and the ability to rapidly integrate new technology. The latest design will optimize performance while providing the situational awareness our warfighters need in a variety of threat environments."

