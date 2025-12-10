BAE Systems Gets $1.7 Bln U.S. Navy Contract For Continued Production Of APKWS Laser-guidance Kits

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems (BA.L) a new five-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for APKWS laser-guidance kits to equip U.S. armed forces with tens of thousands of additional low-cost precision munitions.

The contract has a maximum value of $1.7 billion, with an initial $322?million order.

The new contract supports increased domestic and international demand, enabling the Navy to purchase APKWS guidance kits over a five-year period. The kits are available to all U.S. armed forces, as well as allies via foreign defense sales. The APKWS guidance kit completes the mission and controls the cost. APKWS kits are combat-proven as an air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and air-to-air munition.

"This award reinforces the value of proven and cost-efficient precision munitions, which have consistently demonstrated their effectiveness and versatility across multiple platforms and missions," said Neeta Jayaraman, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. "The APKWS guidance kit provides advanced capabilities to our armed forces and foreign allies, and high-volume production ensures rapid and efficient delivery to the warfighter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.