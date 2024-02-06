News & Insights

Markets

BAE Systems Gets $114 Mln Contract From US Army For Common Missile Warning Systems

February 06, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L) Tuesday said it received $114 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the U.S. Army for AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS).

CMWS is a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls.

CMWS provides the U.S. and its allies with advanced threat detection and countermeasure control capabilities that protect aircraft and air crews who operate in hostile battlefield conditions.

"When stealth is not an option, CMWS provides a shield that enables aircraft survivability and mission execution."

"Battlefields are increasingly contested, and airborne armed forces around the world must be able to detect and defeat modern infrared threats," said Jennifer Bartley, deputy product line director of Integrated Survivability Solutions at BAE Systems. "When stealth is not an option, CMWS provides a shield that enables aircraft survivability and mission execution."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.