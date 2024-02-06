BAE Systems Gets $114 Mln Contract From US Army For Common Missile Warning Systems

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L) Tuesday said it received $114 million in Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts from the U.S. Army for AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS).

CMWS is a combat-proven aircraft survivability system for rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft that integrates missile warning, hostile fire indication, and countermeasure controls.

CMWS provides the U.S. and its allies with advanced threat detection and countermeasure control capabilities that protect aircraft and air crews who operate in hostile battlefield conditions.

"Battlefields are increasingly contested, and airborne armed forces around the world must be able to detect and defeat modern infrared threats," said Jennifer Bartley, deputy product line director of Integrated Survivability Solutions at BAE Systems. "When stealth is not an option, CMWS provides a shield that enables aircraft survivability and mission execution."

