BAE Systems forecasts more growth after 2021 earnings rise 13%

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - BAE Systems BAES.L, Britain's biggest defence company, on Thursday forecast further sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 after reporting a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said 2021 underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.97 billion) on sales up 5% to 21.3 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said BAE's diverse portfolio, together with its focus on execution, cash generation and efficiencies, was helping the group navigate a challenging operating environment.

"We are well positioned for sustained top line and margin growth in the coming years," he said.

BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, forecast sales growth of 2% to 4% in 2022.

It said growth was expected in the Electronic Systems, Air, Maritime and Cyber & Intelligence segments, whilst Platforms & Services (US) was expected to be stable.

Some 75% of the expected sales are already in BAE's order backlog. EBIT was forecast to rise 4% to 6%.

The group also said it was paying a total dividend of 25.1 pence per share, an increase of 6% on 2020.

Shares in the group, up 24% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 600.8 pence, valuing the group at 19 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

