Companies

BAE Systems forecasts more growth after 2021 earnings rise 13%

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British defence company BAE Systems on Thursday forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 after reporting a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L on Thursday forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 after reporting a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said 2021 underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.97 billion) on sales up 5% to 21.3 billion pounds.

For 2022 BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, forecast sales growth of 2% to 4%, with core earnings up 4% to 6%.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular