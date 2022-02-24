BAE Systems forecasts more growth after 2021 earnings rise 13%

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L on Thursday forecast another year of sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 after reporting a 13% increase in 2021 core earnings.

The builder of combat ships, submarines and fighter jets said 2021 underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.97 billion) on sales up 5% to 21.3 billion pounds.

For 2022 BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, forecast sales growth of 2% to 4%, with core earnings up 4% to 6%.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

