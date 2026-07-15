Is BAE Systems Expanding Its Presence in the Radar Market?

BAE Systems BAESY continues to strengthen its position in the global radar market through its portfolio of advanced surveillance, air defense and long-range detection systems. As countries increasingly invest in integrated air and missile defense capabilities and enhance border security, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for next-generation radar technologies.



A key example is BAESY Australia's role in delivering Canada's Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar (A-OTHR) program. Under a $1.8 billion (C$2.5 billion) agreement between the Australian and Canadian governments, BAESY Australia will serve as the industry partner supporting the delivery of the advanced radar capability. The project marks Australia's largest-ever defense export and highlights BAESY's expertise in developing and supporting strategic long-range surveillance solutions.



The A-OTHR solution is based on more than four decades of experience in over-the-horizon radar technology. Unlike conventional radar systems, the capability uses high-frequency electromagnetic waves reflected off the ionosphere to detect and track aircraft and maritime targets thousands of kilometers away, extending surveillance far beyond the Earth's curvature. Such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as nations strengthen early-warning and situational awareness across vast and remote regions.



BAESY also brings extensive experience in the lifecycle support of complex radar systems through its work on Australia's Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN). The company's expertise in installation, upgrades, sustainment and operational support, combined with growing investments in advanced radar technologies, positions it well to capitalize on increasing global demand for long-range surveillance and integrated defense capabilities.

Other Radar Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the radar market are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin LMT: The company offers a broad portfolio of advanced radar systems used by more than 45 nations across six continents. Its product lineup includes the TPY-4, AN/APY-9, AN/TPQ-53, SPY-7, TPS-77 and Sentinel A4 radars, supporting air surveillance, missile defense and battlefield awareness.



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman has more than 60 years of experience in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology. Its radar portfolio includes systems such as the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR, AN/SPQ-9B, AN/ZPY-5 VADER and HAMMR, serving air defense, maritime surveillance and intelligence missions.

The Zacks Rundown for BAESY

Shares of BAESY have lost 1.3% in the past month compared with the industry’s 6.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.59X compared with its industry’s average of 8.37X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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