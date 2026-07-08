Is BAE Systems Expanding Its Presence in the Naval MRO Market?

BAE Systems BAESY continues to strengthen its position in the global naval maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market through its broad portfolio of ship repair, modernization and sustainment services for military vessels. The company plays an important role in supporting the operational readiness of the U.S. Navy and allied naval forces by providing maintenance, upgrades and lifecycle support for a wide range of naval platforms.



BAE Systems operates one of the largest naval ship repair businesses in the United States, providing maintenance, overhaul, modernization and technical support for amphibious assault ships, destroyers, cruisers and other surface combatants. Its capabilities help extend the service life of naval vessels, improve mission readiness and ensure fleet remain operational in increasingly demanding environments.



Growing geopolitical tensions, rising global defense spending and increasing investments in naval fleet modernization are driving demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul services worldwide. As navies look to extend the operational life of existing vessels while maintaining combat readiness, demand for advanced sustainment and modernization solutions is expected to remain strong.



BAE Systems is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term industry trends through its extensive experience in naval ship repair and modernization, supported by long-standing relationships with the U.S. Navy and allied defense customers. Its strong portfolio of maintenance and sustainment capabilities should enable the company to capitalize on the growing demand for naval MRO services.

Naval MRO Stocks to Keep on the Radar

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the naval maintenance, repair and overhaul market are discussed below:



General Dynamics GD: Through its Marine Systems business, General Dynamics provides lifecycle support, modernization, engineering and sustainment services for the U.S. Navy's submarine and surface ship fleet, alongside its shipbuilding operations.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII: Through its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions, HII provides maintenance, modernization, refueling and overhaul services for aircraft carriers, submarines and other naval vessels, supporting long-term fleet readiness.

The Zacks Rundown for BAESY

Shares of BAESY have risen 1.1% in the past month compared with the industry’s 5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.71X compared with its industry’s average of 14.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.