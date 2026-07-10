Is BAE Systems Expanding Its Presence in the Armored Vehicle Market?

BAE Systems BAESY continues to strengthen its position in the armored vehicle market through its broad portfolio of advanced combat platforms and long-standing expertise in military ground systems. The company develops and manufactures highly survivable tracked and amphibious combat vehicles that support modern battlefield operations for the U.S. military and allied nations.



A key example is BAE Systems' Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), a next-generation combat platform designed to replace the aging M113 Family of Vehicles. Built to meet the evolving operational requirements of the U.S. Army and its allies, the AMPV offers enhanced survivability, mobility and mission flexibility. The vehicle is engineered to support multiple battlefield roles while providing improved protection for troops operating in high-threat environments.



Beyond the AMPV, BAE Systems has established a strong presence in the armored vehicle market through platforms such as the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M109 self-propelled howitzer and M88 recovery vehicle. Its extensive experience in designing, producing and modernizing combat vehicles positions the company to address the growing demand for advanced land combat capabilities as defense forces continue to upgrade aging fleets.



Rising geopolitical tensions, increasing defense budgets and ongoing military modernization programs are driving demand for next-generation armored combat vehicles worldwide. As armed forces prioritize highly mobile and survivable platforms, BAE Systems' diversified portfolio, proven manufacturing expertise and strong relationships with defense customers position it well to benefit from long-term growth in the global armored vehicle market.

Other Armored Vehicle Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the armored vehicle market are discussed below:



Textron TXT: Textron designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of armored combat vehicles for military, law enforcement and special operations customers worldwide. Its COMMANDO family of vehicles combines mobility, survivability and mission flexibility to support a broad range of tactical operations.



RTX Corporation RTX: RTX, through its Raytheon business, is developing the XM30 combat vehicle for the U.S. Army. The next-generation tracked platform is designed to provide enhanced troop protection, advanced digital capabilities and improved battlefield performance for future combat operations.

The Zacks Rundown for BAESY

Shares of BAESY have lost 6.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s 4.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 1.68X compared with its industry’s average of 13.67X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.