BAE Systems earnings rise 9.5% on higher military spend

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - BAE Systems BAES.L, Britain's biggest defence company, posted a 9.5% rise in annual earnings and forecast more growth this year as military spend continues to rise on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

