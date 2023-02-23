Companies

BAE Systems earnings rise 9.5% on higher military spend

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 23, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - BAE Systems BAES.L, Britain's biggest defence company, posted a 9.5% rise in annual earnings and forecast more growth this year as military spend continues to rise on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.