BAE Systems could sell Air Astana stake -Kazakh sovereign fund

ASTANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L could sell its stake in Kazakh carrier Air Astana when the airline holds an initial public offering (IPO) expected in the first half of next year, a Kazakh sovereign fund executive said on Wednesday.

BAE Systems owns 49% of the airline, but Kazakh fund Samruk Kazyna, which holds the other 51%, is in talks with an "anchor investor" who could take over much of the British defence group's stake, the fund's managing director, Yernar Zhanadil, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Zhanadil said the company was likely to list simultaneously on the London Stock Exchange and two Kazakh bourses, the Kazakh Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange.

Air Astana reporteda record $78.4 million profit last year as its passenger numbers grew 11% to 7.4 million, even though the company ceased flights to Russia.

