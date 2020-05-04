Companies
RTX

BAE Systems completes $275 mln airborne tactical radios deal

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British defence company BAE Systems said it had completed the acquisition of Raytheon's airborne tactical radios business, paying $275 million out of existing cash resources to finalise the deal announced in January.

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L said it had completed the acquisition of Raytheon's airborne tactical radios business, paying $275 million out of existing cash resources to finalise the deal announced in January.

BAE announced the acquisition of the radio business plus a larger military-focused GPS unit for a total of $2.2 billion three months ago. Both were sold as a result of the merger of its U.S. rivals Raytheon RTX.N and United Technologies.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RTX

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular