BAE Systems beats forecasts, says more growth to come

British defence company BAE Systems posted a 2% rise in annual earnings per share, beating forecasts, and guided to further growth in 2021 as its order book expands and it benefits from two substantial acquisitions made last year in the U.S.

BAE posted underlying earnings per share of 46.8 pence for 2020, beating a consensus forecast of 43.7 pence. It said the result excluded the impact of a prior year one-off tax benefit.

The earnings rise was helped by a new order for Typhoon jets from Germany and continued progress in its combat ship building and higher-margin electronic systems business.

