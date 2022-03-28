BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins Deal for Amphibious Combat Vehicles

BAE Systems plc’s BAESY business unit, BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., recently clinched a modification contract involving the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The contract is projected to be complete in March 2024.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $173.6 million, the deal has been awarded by the Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, VA. Per the terms, BAE Systems will manufacture 36 full-rate ACVs. The contract also highlights fielding and support costs activities related to the ACV.

The majority of the work involved in the deal will be carried out in York, PA.

Importance of ACV

BAE Systems designs, manufactures, sustains and supports tracked and wheeled ACVs for armed forces globally. Its ACV is an adaptable amphibious platform designed from the ground up to fulfill the complex mission objective of deploying Marines from ship to shore.

It represents a unique mix of true open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload and also exhibits the tremendous growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the United States Marine Corps.

BAE Systems’ ACV boasts features that are most suitable for any kind of expeditionary mission. Hence, due to such remarkable features, BAESY is likely to win more orders involving the ACV like the latest one. This, in turn, will boost its revenues from the ACV line of business.

BAE Systems’Growth Prospects

The increased defense spending by nations worldwide in a bid to modernize and upgrade the defense structure has propelled demand for arms and ammunitions. In this regard, ACV being an armed and armored military vehicle that exhibits technologically advanced capabilities, which encourage a switch from water to ground operations without any tactical pause for the army, may witness a rise in demand.

Per the report from Research and Markets, the military amphibious vehicle market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6% during the 2022-2027 period. Such bright prospects highlight immense growth potential for BAE Systems to prosper on the growing demand and bolster its overall performance.

Price Movement

