Is Bae Systems (BAESY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bae Systems PLC is one of 53 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bae Systems PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BAESY has returned 70.5% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. As we can see, Bae Systems PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

StandardAero, Inc. (SARO) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.7%.

For StandardAero, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bae Systems PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, so BAESY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, StandardAero, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Bae Systems PLC and StandardAero, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

