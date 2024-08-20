Is Bae Systems (BAESY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bae Systems PLC is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bae Systems PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BAESY has moved about 20.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bae Systems PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Curtiss-Wright (CW). The stock is up 35.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bae Systems PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.9% so far this year, so BAESY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Curtiss-Wright is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Bae Systems PLC and Curtiss-Wright. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.