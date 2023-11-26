BAE Systems (BAESF) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 15.13

The average one-year price target for BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) has been revised to 15.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 14.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.59 to a high of 16.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from the latest reported closing price of 13.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAESF is 0.49%, a decrease of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 71,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 9,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,699K shares, representing an increase of 25.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 2.08% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 6,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares, representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 19.43% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 5,920K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 5,220K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 4,177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.