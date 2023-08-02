BAE Systems (BAESF) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 13.98

The average one-year price target for BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) has been revised to 13.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 13.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.75 to a high of 16.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.86% from the latest reported closing price of 11.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAE Systems. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAESF is 0.52%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.70% to 75,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 6,943K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848K shares, representing a decrease of 56.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 27.60% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 6,699K shares.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 5,920K shares.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 5,220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 116.24% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 5,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 65.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAESF by 208.59% over the last quarter.

