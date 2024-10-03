News & Insights

Markets

BAE Systems Awarded $92 Mln U.S. Navy Contract For Virginia-class Submarine Propulsors

October 03, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced Thursday that it has been awarded a $92 million U.S. Navy contract to continue building propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program.

Under this contract, BAE Systems will deliver the Propulsor Forward Assemblies, as well as design engineering support services and support and sustainment hardware.

The Navy's submarine force will continue to receive these propulsion systems from BAE Systems' submarine structures production facility at its Submarine Center of Excellence in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company will also continue to provide expert engineering and business support from its Minneapolis, Minnesota, facility. To date, BAE Systems has delivered 33 forward assemblies to the U.S. Navy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.