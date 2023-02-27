BAE Systems Australia sees strong export potential for new armed drone

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BAE Systems Australia's new armed drone has generated strong interest from two unnamed international customers, CEO Ben Hudson said.

Hudson was speaking at the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.