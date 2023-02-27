Companies

BAE Systems Australia sees strong export potential for new armed drone

February 27, 2023 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BAE Systems Australia's new armed drone has generated strong interest from two unnamed international customers, CEO Ben Hudson said.

Hudson was speaking at the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne.

