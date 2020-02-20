BAE Systems annual earnings meet forecasts, sees more growth this year

Companies

British defence company BAE Systems posted annual earnings growth of 7%, in line with forecasts, and said that next year earnings would grow by a mid-single digit percentage, boosted by a ramp up in its activities in the United States.

Earnings per share came in at 45.8 pence for 2019, at the upper end of a forecast for a mid-single digit rise on 2018's 42.9 pence, helped by an improved operational performance and a slightly lower tax rate.

