BAE Systems annual earnings meet forecasts, sees more growth this year

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L posted annual earnings growth of 7%, in line with forecasts, and said that next year earnings would grow by a mid-single digit percentage, boosted by a ramp up in its activities in the United States.

Earnings per share came in at 45.8 pence for 2019, at the upper end of a forecast for a mid-single digit rise on 2018's 42.9 pence, helped by an improved operational performance and a slightly lower tax rate.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.