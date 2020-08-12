Bae Sys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAESY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.94, changing hands as high as $28.21 per share. Bae Sys plc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAESY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAESY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.89 per share, with $34.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.20.

