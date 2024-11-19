BAE Secures Follow-On Contract From US Army To Develop Advanced Electronic Warfare Countermeasures

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Tuesday announced that the company has received a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to further develop its Multi-Class Soft Kill System countermeasures.

Under the deal, the company will develop laser-based Stormcrow and TERRA RAVEN countermeasure systems to protect ground combat vehicles against guided missiles and adjacent threats.

Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,304.00, up 0.62 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.