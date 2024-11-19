News & Insights

BAE Secures Follow-On Contract From US Army To Develop Advanced Electronic Warfare Countermeasures

November 19, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), Tuesday announced that the company has received a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to further develop its Multi-Class Soft Kill System countermeasures.

Under the deal, the company will develop laser-based Stormcrow and TERRA RAVEN countermeasure systems to protect ground combat vehicles against guided missiles and adjacent threats.

