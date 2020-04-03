BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L said it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption from coronavirus in recent weeks.

While the outbreak will impact its previous guidance for 2020, it said it could not at this stage predict the scale of the hit.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines said its liquidity was strong, with significant gross cash and access to a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) revolving credit facility committed to April 2024.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

