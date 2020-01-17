Badminton-World number one Momota discharged from hospital

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - World number one badminton player Kento Momota was discharged from hospital on Friday, his sponsor Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, said in a statement, after being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision in Malaysia.

Momota was among four passengers in a van travelling to the airport on Monday when it crashed into the back of a 30-tonne truck, injuring them and killing the driver of the van.

The Badminton World Federation said Momota suffered multiple lacerations to his face and a nasal bone fracture during the crash but after being treated at a hospital in Tokyo, the 25-year-old was discharged with "no physical problems."

"To the fans who are cheering, and those concerned such as the Malaysian Government and the Japan Badminton Association, I made you worried this time, but fortunately there was no problem found in the close examination," Momota said in the statement.

"I am really grateful of a lot of support I received after the accident."

"Again, I send my prayers to the driver who died in the accident."

Momota, who won the Malaysia Masters on Sunday before the crash, is expected to be one of Japan's biggest hopes for gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

"Although I will be in a recuperating period for a while, I will try to restore my mind and body," he said.

"I would like to show my fullest play as soon as possible, so that I can give back to those who support me."

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant and Hideto Sakai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((jack.tarrant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.