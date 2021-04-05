Badminton-Russian Open, Indonesia Masters Super 100 cancelled due to COVID-19

April 5 (Reuters) - This year's Russian Open and Indonesia Masters Super 100 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

The Russian Open, a Super 100 event on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from July 20-25 and the Indonesia Masters Super 100 was scheduled for Oct. 5-10.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," BWF said in a statement.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

