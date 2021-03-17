Badminton-Indonesia out of All England Open because of COVID-19

Writes through with Indonesia withdrawal

March 17 (Reuters) - Badminton powerhouse Indonesia have been "withdrawn" from the prestigious All England Open after British health authorities instructed the team to self-isolate for 10 days, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Wednesday.

The team were told to isolate because a person on their flight to England for the five-day championships, which started behind closed doors in Birmingham on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Team members from the Indonesian team have been contacted by the UK Government’s National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace service and are required to self-isolate with immediate effect," the BWF said in a statement.

"All Indonesian players will not be able to compete in the current or next round of the tournament and have therefore been withdrawn from the All England Open 2021."

The results of matches already played would stand, the BWF added, with anyone drawn against an Indonesian player or doubles pairing receiving a walkover into the next round.

Indonesians Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie were the fourth and fifth seeds in the men's singles with the latter winning his first-round match against Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Wednesday.

The BWF said earlier on Wednesday the tournament would take place with a full complement of players after delaying the start of play to allow the re-testing of some player samples for COVID-19.

The retests were carried out after doubts were raised about the accuracy of the original batches of tests submitted by Badminton England.

"The outcome of the retest was deemed accurate and appropriate to use by Public Health England today," the BWF said in a statement.

"All individuals who had returned an inconclusive or positive test previously are now negative for COVID-19 and cleared to resume their participation in the tournament."

No teams from China, Taiwan or South Korea are taking part in the Super 1000 tournament because of travel restrictions and health concerns.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney and Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Toby Chopra and Lincoln Feast. )

