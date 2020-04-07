Badminton-BWF seek clarity on Denmark's ability to host Thomas & Uber Cup Finals

April 7 (Reuters) - Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark said on Tuesday they are seeking clarification from Danish authorities on how the ban on large gatherings will affect their ability to stage the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in August.

The biennial international tournament, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 16-24, was postponed to August 15-23 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Denmark has been under lockdown since March 11 and restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, would stay in place until at least May 10, while a ban on larger gatherings would remain in place until August.

"There are a number of scenarios to consider but the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remain the top priority," BWF said in a statement.

"BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers... and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand."

The badminton season has been suspended since the All England Open concluded last month and a number of tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic which has brought sport worldwide to a standstill.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

