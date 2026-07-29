Badger Meter's Growth Story Hinges on Cellular AMI and BlueEdge Demand

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI has moved well beyond its legacy as a meter manufacturer. Its growth case now depends on connected water-management tools that combine measurement hardware, communications, analytics and customer engagement.

That shift matters because utilities are modernizing water networks over multi-year periods. Cellular advanced metering infrastructure, recurring software and broader monitoring capabilities support the long-term story, even as project timing continues to pressure near-term comparisons.

Badger Meter Builds a Connected Water Platform

Badger Meter operates through utility water and flow instrumentation product lines. The company estimates that more than 95% of its products serve water-related applications, giving it a focused position across water measurement, control and data.

The platform combines ORION Cellular endpoints, BEACON software and the BlueEdge suite. Together, these offerings connect meters with communications, data visualization, analytics and customer-facing tools, helping utilities manage water use and system performance rather than simply collect reads.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

BMI Turns AMI Hardware Into Recurring Software

Cellular AMI lets utilities collect timely network data without building a dedicated communications network. That infrastructure-free model is central to BMI’s Network as a Service positioning and supports adoption as utilities look for resiliency, flexibility and lower operational complexity.

Software adds another layer to the hardware sale. BEACON, EyeOnWater Premium, the BEACON Field app and Cobalt embedded artificial intelligence extend the relationship after installation. These tools can turn meter deployments into hardware-enabled recurring software revenue and make Badger Meter more embedded in utility workflows.

Itron, Inc. ITRI is relevant in this context because it also serves utilities with intelligent infrastructure and smart metering solutions across energy, water and city applications. Xylem Inc. XYL adds another comparison point as a global water technology company focused on water and wastewater solutions, underscoring the broader investor focus on digital water infrastructure.

Badger Meter Expands Beyond the Meter

Badger Meter’s BlueEdge strategy also reaches beyond clean-water metering. SmartCover added sensors, software and services for continuous sewer-level and lift-station monitoring, broadening the company’s position in wastewater collection.

The applications are operationally practical. SmartCover can help utilities detect overflows, analyze inflow and infiltration, reduce unnecessary cleaning and monitor pump-station performance. UDlive, acquired effective May 1, 2026, further extends sewer-line monitoring hardware and software, expanding Badger Meter’s capabilities across the United States and United Kingdom.

BMI Faces Uneven Project Timing in 2026

Second-quarter 2026 results showed the tension between long-term demand and uneven deployments. Utility water sales declined 8% year over year, or 9% excluding UDlive, as advanced metering infrastructure project pacing remained uneven.

The sequential trend was better. Organic utility sales increased 8% from the first quarter as PRASA shipments and several other awarded projects began initial deployment. Management described the broader nine-project cohort as solid, while still noting that implementation varies with customer schedules and installation timing.

Badger Meter expects base quarterly revenue to improve sequentially through the rest of 2026. Full-year revenue excluding acquisitions is still expected to be roughly flat with 2025, with year-over-year growth more heavily weighted toward the fourth quarter.



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Badger Meter's Signals Stay Balanced

Badger Meter has durable water-sector demand, a differentiated cellular AMI position, rising software attachment and a broader BlueEdge portfolio. Management’s five-year framework still calls for high-single-digit sales growth, supported by replacement demand, AMI adoption and hardware-enabled recurring software.

Risks remain visible. Electronic component costs and availability pressures tied to artificial intelligence and data-center demand have not eased. Project execution can shift by quarter, some contracts do not include full escalation protection, and the stock’s premium valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

Badger Meter’s long-term water-management platform is attractive, but near-term project unevenness, cost pressures and a forward earnings multiple of 31.42X as of July 28, 2026, keep the risk-reward from looking one-sided.

Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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