Badger Meter's (BMI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 76 cents.



Quarterly net sales were $216.7 million, up 23% from $175.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The uptick was due to healthy customer demand for its smart water solutions, smooth operational execution and accretive customer backlog conversion. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus mark by 7.86%.



During the quarter, the company launched the BlueEdge platform to streamline its comprehensive suite of scalable water solutions. This platform combines water technology, software and services to enhance customer experience with efficient water management. The state-of-the-art solution has been instrumental in expanding the business pipeline and driving growth.



In the past year, shares of BMI have gained 16.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 15.2%.



Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, utility water sales rose 26% due to strong demand momentum, particularly with the healthy adoption rate of its innovative cellular AMI solution. Strength in E-Series Ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoints and related BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenue acted as major growth drivers.



Flow instrumentation revenues went up 5% year over year, driven by strong performance across water-focused end markets, including wastewater worldwide.

Other Details

In the second quarter, gross profit was $85.4 million, up 23.1% year over year. The expansion resulted from robust volumes and positive sales mix strategies amid inflationary cost pressures. The gross margin was 39.4%, down 10 basis points year over year.



Operating earnings were $41.6 million or 19.2% of sales compared with $29.5 million or 16.8% of sales in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, engineering and administration expenses were $43.9 million or 20.2% of sales compared with $39.9 million or 22.7% of sales in the prior-year quarter. An increase in personal-related expenses such as higher headcount, salaries, sales commissions and R&D resulted in the rise.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the second quarter of 2024, Badger Meter generated $36.4 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $22.8 million a year ago.



As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $226.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $138 million of total current liabilities compared with the respective figures of $199.3 million and $135 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

Zacks Rank

Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

