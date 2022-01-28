Markets
Badger Meter Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Water technology firm Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported Friday that net earnings for the fourth quarter increased to $17.28 million or $0.59 per share from $13.09 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net sales for the quarter increased 21 percent to a record $135.75 million from $112.33 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

