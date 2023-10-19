Badger Meter Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Water technology firm Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported Thursday that net earnings for the third quarter increased to $25.97 million or $0.88 per share from $17.93 million or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net sales for the quarter increased 25 percent to a record $186.19 million from $148.01 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter.

