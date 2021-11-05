Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Badger Meter, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$73m ÷ (US$519m - US$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Badger Meter has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Badger Meter's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Badger Meter's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 63% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Badger Meter's ROCE

In the end, Badger Meter has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 221% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

