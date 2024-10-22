Badger Meter management to meet with Maxim

Meeting to be held on October 23 hosted by Maxim.
- Badger Meter price target raised to $230 from $218 at Argus
- Badger Meter price target raised to $250 from $235 at Seaport Research
- Badger Meter price target raised to $203 from $184 at Baird
- Badger Meter falls -11.3%
- Badger Meter reports Q3 EPS $1.08, consensus $1.11
