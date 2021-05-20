Badger Meter, Inc.'s (NYSE:BMI) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

Badger Meter, Inc.'s (NYSE:BMI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 52.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Badger Meter has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:BMI Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Badger Meter's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 6.2% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 53% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.5% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Badger Meter's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Badger Meter's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Badger Meter's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

