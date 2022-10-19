Badger Meter Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.93 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $15.86 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $148.01 million from $128.74 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $17.93 Mln. vs. $15.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $148.01 Mln vs. $128.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.