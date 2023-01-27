Badger Meter Inc. Q4 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.54 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $17.28 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $147.32 million from $135.75 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17.54 Mln. vs. $17.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $147.32 Mln vs. $135.75 Mln last year.

