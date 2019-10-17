Badger Meter Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $12.72 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $2.85 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Badger Meter Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.72 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $108.65 million from $110.63 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $12.72 Mln. vs. $13.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $108.65 Mln vs. $110.63 Mln last year.

