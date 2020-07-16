Markets
Badger Meter Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.53 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $11.35 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $91.12 million from $103.54 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $9.53 Mln. vs. $11.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $91.12 Mln vs. $103.54 Mln last year.

