Badger Meter Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.66 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $13.97 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $137.83 million from $122.87 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.66 Mln. vs. $13.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $137.83 Mln vs. $122.87 Mln last year.

