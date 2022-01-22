Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) insiders who sold US$1.2m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$2.6b

By selling US$1.2m worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) stock at an average sell price of US$101 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 5.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$162m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Badger Meter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Gail Lione, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$763k worth of shares at a price of US$99.24 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$89.50. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Badger Meter insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BMI Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

Does Badger Meter Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Badger Meter insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Badger Meter Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Badger Meter shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Badger Meter in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

