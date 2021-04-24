Badger Meter, Inc. Just Recorded A 11% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Last week saw the newest first-quarter earnings release from Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of US$118m were 2.1% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$0.47 coming in 11% above what was anticipated. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Badger Meter after the latest results. NYSE:BMI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the latest results, Badger Meter's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$472.0m in 2021. This would be a solid 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.9% to US$1.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$480.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.82 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$92.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Badger Meter analyst has a price target of US$95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Badger Meter is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Badger Meter's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Badger Meter is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Badger Meter following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$92.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Badger Meter. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Badger Meter going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Badger Meter , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.