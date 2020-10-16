Badger Meter Inc. Earnings Rise In Q3

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.86 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $12.72 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $113.59 million from $108.65 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $14.86 Mln. vs. $12.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $113.59 Mln vs. $108.65 Mln last year.

