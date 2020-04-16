Badger Meter Inc. Earnings Rise In Q1

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $11.85 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $10.82 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $108.51 million from $104.88 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $11.85 Mln. vs. $10.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $108.51 Mln vs. $104.88 Mln last year.

