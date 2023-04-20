Markets
Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

April 20, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.415 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $14.360 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $159.101 million from $132.402 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $19.415 Mln. vs. $14.360 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $159.101 Mln vs. $132.402 Mln last year.

