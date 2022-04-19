Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.36 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $13.78 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $132.40 million from $117.84 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14.36 Mln. vs. $13.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $132.40 Mln vs. $117.84 Mln last year.

